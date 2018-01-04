× List of Hartford warming centers changes due to snowstorm

HARTFORD – Thursday’s snowstorm has forced the closure of Hartford Public Schools, the Hartford Public Library, and city offices, and that has changed the list of city-affiliated warming centers available to residents. The warming centers that are open, as well as their timings, are listed below. Any resident in need of overnight shelter accommodation is encouraged to call 211.

Thursday:

Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center at 30 Pope Park Drive will be open until 7 p.m.

Thursday – Monday:

Willie Ware Community Center at 697 Windsor Street will be open 24-hours a day for the duration of the state’s Severe Weather Protocol, which lasts until Monday at 5 p.m. Willie Ware Community Center provides a warm place to sit, food and water, and hygiene items. Coats, hats, and gloves will also be available. There are no beds or showers.

For warming centers in other towns, click here.