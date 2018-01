× I-95 south in Madison reopened following jackknifed tractor trailer accident

MADISON – I-95 southbound was closed between exits 62 and 61 following a tractor-trailer accident Thursday evening.

There’s no word if anyone was injured or if any other vehicles were involved. This is the third tractor-trailer accident Thursday.

Earlier, an overturned tractor-trailer closed I-95 south in Darien.