New London businesses braving the blizzard

NEW LONDON - Many businesses in the southeastern part of the state took advantage of the snow day, closing up shop, but some decided to brave the blizzard.

Gus's Pizza and Bar stayed open, Thursday. Owner Krunal Patel said he enjoys working and lives walking distance from his restaurant, so it's a no brainer.

Patel also opened his Groton location for deliveries.

"We’re always ready to open our bar," he said. Anytime, any bad weather we will be here."

Patel said he was surprised to see a bit of a crowd at Gus's, Thursday.

Patrons like Brian Moore were happy to see some businesses open up shop through the snow storm. Moore took the trip to New London from Waterford to spend time with his friends.

"The roads have been great, everything was plowed, I had no problems getting down here," he said. "We’re from New England, we’re hardcore and this is just another day in the winter for us."