NEWINGTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on Stuart Street Thursday night.

The fire is taking place to a two-story single-family home on 35 Stuart Street. Earlier today, a fire broke out to the same house, Newington Fire Department said.

#BREAKING #Newington FD on scene of ANOTHER house fire on Stuart st. This is a pic from a resident. Working on more @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/CPdA1EZriG — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 5, 2018

No word on any injuries at this time.

