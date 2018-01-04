× Police investigating homicide in Hartford after man found lying in the snow

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes unit is investigating the city’s first homicide of 2018 after a fatally wounded man was found lying in the snow.

Police said the homicide that happened at 64 Bushnell Street.

Police said Navian Ebanks, 34, from Jamaica, was taken to Hartford Hospital with gunshot wounds to his torso and neck after being shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or motive.