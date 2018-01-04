Snow tapering off; brutally cold arctic chill on the way Friday and Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our first major snow storm of a 2018 has certainly lived up to its' potential with upwards of a foot of snow across parts of Connecticut. The snow is beginning to wind down and will taper off during the next couple of hours. Even though the snow is tapering off, the Blizzard Warning continues to be in effect for New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties, and Winter Storm Warnings for the rest of the state until 1AM due to the blowing and drifting of the snow caused by high winds.

Snow Totals: The snow piled up this afternoon and evening with most towns receiving anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow, with an additional dusting to an inch by time this storm wraps up later this evening. It'll be really tough to get an accurate measurement as the snow continues to blow and drift around. If you're going to take a measurement, do so in several locations in an open area and then average the numbers together.

The arctic chill will be reinforced after the storm, creating very cold days during the weekend, with sub-zero temperatures at times, and the potential for record lows.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Snow slowly tapers off after dark. The last flakes will fall between 8-10 pm. Remaining windy and turning very cold.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy & bitterly cold. High: teens, wind chill 0-10 below.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, frigid. High: single digits, Near 10 shoreline.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not quite so cold. High: 10s.

MONDAY: Watching another storm, this one could bring a mix of snow/rain. HIGHS: 30s

TUESDAY: Chance of snow and rain. Highs: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. High: 20s.

