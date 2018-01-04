Storm hitting East Coast brings hurricane force wind gusts and coastal flooding to Mass.

A vicious winter storm hitting the East Coast is now bringing hurricane force wind gusts and coastal flooding to Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service says it received reports of a wind gust of 76 mph on Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Thursday and a gust of 75 mph in Wellfleet, on Cape Cod. Winds of 74 mph or higher are considered hurricane force.

Block Island, Rhode Island experience a 61 mph wind gust.

Coastal flooding in Massachusetts, including in Boston, Lynn and Cape Cod, has made roads impassable.

One observer said water had cut through a barrier island in Chatham, flooded up to a condominium complex’s doors and caused several cars to float.

Boston firefighters rescued a man who had become trapped in his car in a flooded intersection.