× Travel delays and cancellations as nor’easter hits the state

HARTFORD — Hopefully your plans today were to just stay home because traveling during this storm may be difficult.

Bradley International Airport is open, but there are a significant number of arriving and departing flights that are cancelled as airlines adjust their schedules due to the weather. Remember, we’re not the only ones dealing with this storm!

Passengers are advised to contact their airline regarding their own flight and any potential re-booking options before they head to the airport.

Flight status updates are available on Bradley’s website. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.

Amtrak is also operating on a modified, reduced schedule on their Acela Express and Northeast Regional service between New York and Boston. Additionally, their Shuttle service operating between Springfield, Mass and New Haven will also operate with a modified schedule.

Northeast Regional service between Washington D.C. and Newport News/Norfolk, Virginia is cancelled.

Passengers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and accommodated by Amtrak.

Amtrak recommends anyone planning to travel should check their train status prior to leaving. Leave early enough to allow extra cime to get to the station safely, and be extremely careful on station platforms.