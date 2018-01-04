Winter storm warning: Nor’easter comes to Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the state. We have been keeping our eye on the potential for a blockbuster nor'easter for days now. The question has always been, how far offshore will the storm be? Over the last 18 hours the trend has been to bring it closer to Connecticut. For that reason (and I know it's frustrating for some of you) we have boosted the forecast snowfall accumulations.

Timing: 4 am - 8 pm. But the worst, most accumulation will be between 8 am - 2 pm.

Precipitation Type: All snow.

Impacts: Snow, gusty winds (up to 40-50 mph), blowing/drifting snow, slippery travel, poor visibility, school cancellations, scattered power outages. We also think clean-up with this storm will be tough because of the bitter cold arctic air that follows.

Snow Totals: While we're confident in the impacts from this storm, this is the part of the forecast where there is still the most uncertainty (hope you don't mind me keeping it real here). Right now we're forecasting 4"-7" for western Connecticut, 7"-12" for central and eastern Connecticut. While the heaviest amounts are most likely in eastern Connecticut, there will be some snow bands that set up along a coastal front and there is still some question as to where that ends up forming. Is it over central Connecticut? Eastern Connecticut? If it's western Connecticut, our snow totals are too low. These bands are highly unpredictable but can make a huge difference in accumulations with 2"-3" per hour snowfall rates.

Thursday Morning: Snow starts off light initially 4 am - 6 am so roads should be fine for real early birds. But by 7-8 am the snow will be picking up quickly and roads will become snow covered. Some of the heaviest snow will be near and after 8 am. Breezy with winds slowly picking up.

Thursday Afternoon: The heaviest snow will be through about 2 PM. After that time, snow may start to taper off for parts of the state like western Connecticut. Central and eastern Connecticut may continue with the snow, however. Winds become gusty even after snow winds down with gusts up to 40-50 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow will continue to slowly taper off towards dinnertime. The last flakes will fall 8-10 pm. Remaining windy and turning very cold.

One thing for certain is that no matter the track of this storm: The arctic chill will be reinforced after the storm, creating very cold days in the weekend, with sub-zero temperatures at times.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Windy with snow and gusty winds. Messy morning commute with snow gradually tapering off late afternoon-early evening. High: 20s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy & bitterly cold. High: teens, wind chill 0-10 below.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, frigid. High: single digits, Near 10 shoreline.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not quite so cold. High: 10s.

MONDAY: Watching another storm, this one could bring a mix of snow/rain.

