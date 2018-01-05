3 firefighters taken to hospital following 3-alarm fire in Woodbridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE -- Three firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a house fire Friday evening.

The fire broke out around 5:15 on Inwood Road. Woodbridge Fire Department said flames ignited in the attached garage of a wood-frame, two-story single-family home. Woodbridge Fire Department dispatched for a 2-alarm fire, but upgraded to a 3-alarm when fire spread to the home itself.

Woodbridge Fire Department said the high winds and extreme cold temperatures have been considerably challenging for firefighters at the scene, adding that the cold has slowed progress and the powerful winds are helping to fan the flames.

PIO of Woodbridge Fire Department, Avi Laub, said there were some family members at home at the time the fire started, but were able to get out safely without injuries. Laub added that crews are still fighting the fire and working hot spots as they pop up. The fire rekindled several times because of the high winds, said Laub.

Laub said since the house was so seriously damaged, there’s a chance the house will be deemed uninhabitable and the family may not be able to return home at all.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

