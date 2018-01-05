Adorable photos that show corgi ‘shopping’ at Target goes viral

MONTEREY, Calif. — Having a bad day? Well — here you go:

MY DOG WENT TO TARGET AND LOOK HOW HAPPY SHE IS pic.twitter.com/Cdt2s2aI3p — jesse (@virgoprincxss) January 3, 2018

This adorable corgi/mini australian shepard mix named Zira went to Target and she’s clearly having a blast. Jesse, Zira’s mom posted the photos on Wednesday and since haen have garnered almost 500,000 likes and over 130,000 retweets.

Some people took issue with Zira being in the store since she wasn’t a service dog. However, an apology was posted on Zira’s instagram saying they are better educated about the laws, and didn’t mean to cause any trouble. They also highlighted that not all dogs are allowed into places of business, and they will be more considerate.

You can follow Zira’s journey around Monterey California on her Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages!