Brutally cold weekend with sub-zero temps at times

Our first major snow storm of a 2018 has come and gone and now the big story is the bitter cold.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the state with a Wind Chill Warning in effect for Litchfield County. This means there is a potential for dangerously cold wind chills capable of inducing frostbite in as little as 30 minutes or less if not properly bundled up.

This arctic cold will be some of the coldest we have seen all season, with temps continuing to fall at times as low as -10 for overnight lows heading into Sunday morning. On top of that, gusty winds will make the wind chill dip as low as -25 at times. Thankfully, this arctic air will not have the time to entrench itself and continue our 2 week long streak in the freezer (it's been 13 days since we broke 32 degrees ANYWHERE in the state).

The next chance for snow will be Monday as a weak cold front moves through. That will bring the chance for a few snow showers. That might mix with some sleet or rain in spots too. Still, temperatures will not be as cold for the first few days of next week with highs in the 30s instead of the 10s and 20s.

Then...what's that next week?? 50s next Friday with rain? I spy a January thaw in the works.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Clear, breezy. Low: -5 to 5. Wind chill: -20 to -15.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, frigid, breezy. High: single digits, Near 10 shoreline. Sub-zero wind chill all day.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold but not as windy. High: 10s.

MONDAY: Cloudy, chance afternoon/evening snow showers/mix. High: 30s

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. High: 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: 40s.

