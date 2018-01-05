Connecticut oil companies flooded with calls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER – The blizzard may be gone but you could say home heating companies are still weathering the storm, trying to keep up with an uptick in calls.

Ron Trinks, Owner of Trinks Brothers Oil says business has been booming.

The company’s six trucks have been out every day, each making about 30 stops, to try and keep up with the volume of service calls.

“I’ve never seen it this cold, I’ve been in business 20 years, I’ve never seen it like this,” he said.

Trinks said because it is so cold, so early in the season, customers are burning through oil much sooner than usual.

“There’s a lot of people that are calling and saying 'I just checked my tank and I’m really, really low and I need a delivery today',” he said. “Well, that’s not gonna happen we're book up for three or four days out right now.”

As of Friday, the company was booked through Tuesday and it has crews coming in to work the entire weekend.

If you’re in a pinch there is a quick solution, according to Trinks.

“You can put diesel fuel in your fuel tank, it burns the same way, it's the same characteristics as fuel oil but you gotta know how to prime the furnace,” he said which comes with the help of a licensed technician.

This company, like many others, responds to emergency calls but Trinks said it comes with a fee. He hopes this will encourage people to check their tanks earlier and get their calls in sooner.