Former NFL star, now teacher, exposes freezing Baltimore classrooms

BALTIMORE — A GoFundMe has been started for Baltimore schools after Aaron Maybin, former NFL linebacker turned teacher, showed how his students trying to learn in 40 degree classrooms. They were seen wearing coats in videos posted to Maybin’s instagram account and the GoFundMe page.

Temperatures plunged as a winter storm moved up the coast, affected Connecticut as well on Thursday. Maybin expressed his outrage over the fact he and his students had to still attend class with no working heat or lights.

‘This is what #Baltimore students trying to learn in a 40 degree classroom looks like. Just in case anyone gives a damn…’ Maybin wrote in the caption of a video he shared on Instagram.

Maybin shared the GoFundMe page aimed at helping the schools get heat for the students.