Torrington PD searching for 16-year-old girl who went missing a month ago

TORRINGTON — Torrington police are asking for the public’s help in finding Shalyiah Rodriguez, 16, who went missing last month.

Police said Rodriguez was last seen on December 5, and has been in verbal contact with family members stating that she is safe. But police said they need to make in-person contact with her to make sure she is safe.

Police said she has brown hair and eyes, weighs 120 pounds and is 5’5”.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2090.