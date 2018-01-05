× Travel impacted day after snow storm

NEW HAVEN — Metro North says they are operating a reduced scheduled Friday due to the snow storm that blanketed the state Thursday. The shoreline faced a blizzard warning during the storm.

They say the reduced weekday schedule with some combined and cancelled trains is due to the impact of the winter storm and extremely low termperatures on our train service and our infrastructure.

Customers should anticipate delays and use caution when entering/exiting trains, and on platforms /staircases. You can check out the schedule on their website.

Bradley airport is open and focusing on snow removal.

They are still experiencing a number of cancellations and delays as airlines work to restore service after yesterday’s storm.

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline abuot their individual flights and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on their website. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.