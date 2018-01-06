20 people from Terryville impacted by water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRYVILLE -- As the temperatures get colder, cities and towns across Connecticut have been plagued with water main breaks – leaving several people without water for hours.

In Terryville there was a water main break on Route 6 near Makara Street, affected about 20 customers.

The break affected P&T Garage, who had to close because they didn't have any power.

Sean Wright, the owner, said nevertheless business has been high because a lot of people have had issues with their car because of the snow and slipper weather, so he's had to help with collision repairs.

People in the area like Bob Leach said that the cold weather has been affecting their quality of life.

"My quality of life has just been horrible I'm out plowing and in this miserable nasty weather and actually had to cut vacation early because my house froze and I had to come and fix it," said Leach.

It is days like these, New Englanders wish for warmer days.

Service was restored to all customers affected at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.