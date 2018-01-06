× Deep freeze causing more water main ruptures in West Hartford, Plymouth

WEST HARTFORD — Cold weather can create havoc with water pipes, as residents in West Hartford and Plymouth are finding out.

The Metropolitan District Commission says that a water main break on Cassilis Road in West Hartford has interrupted service to 19 homes from #26 Cassilis Road to Webster Hill Boulevard. Repairs are expected to be completed between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. This break is just blocks away from a break earlier this week on Webster Hill Blvd that affected a 31 homes and a school. West Hartford has dealt with no fewer than five water main breaks over the past week.

Meanwhile the Connecticut Water Company is dealing with a water main break in the Terryville section of Plymouth. The problem was first reported about 6 a.m. and the company had some trouble locating the leak, but by about 8 a.m. had isolated it to the area of Makara and Main Streets in town. They say that is affecting “a large number” of customers, but they do not have exact numbers yet.

We’ll have more information online as we get it, and a full report tonight on the FOX61 News at 10 and 11.