Firefighters respond to large garage fire in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in a large garage Saturday afternoon .

Southington, Farmington, along with Plainville Fire Departments arrived on scene to 15 Cronk Road around 4 p.m.

FOX61’s Michael Howard was on the scene of the fire and said that firefighters began an external attack of the fire.

The garage has at least ten bays, said Howard.

From Howard’s twitter video, one can see the smoke rising from the roof of the building.

