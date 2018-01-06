Historical record low temps Sunday morning; big warm-up next week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for most of the state with a Wind Chill Warning for Litchfield County through early Sunday. This means there is still dangerously cold wind chills capable of inducing frostbite in as little as 30 minutes or less if not properly bundled up.

This arctic cold will be some of the coldest we have seen all season, with temps continuing to fall at times as low as -10 (some towns may get to near -20) for early Sunday morning low. On top of that, gusty winds will make the wind chill dip as low as -25 at times. This arctic air will begin to loosen the two week grip on the northeast on Monday as high pressure builds off the mid-Atlantic coast and induces a return southwesterly flow ushering in milder air ahead of the next cold front (it's been 13 days since we broke 32 degrees ANYWHERE in the state).

The next chance for snow will be late Monday into early Tuesday as a weak cold front moves through the region. The front will bring a period of snow that might mix with some sleet or rain in spots too, especially along the shore. Still, temperatures will not be as cold for the first few days of next week with highs in the 30s instead of the 10s and 20s.

Then...what's that next week?? 50s next Friday with rain? I sense a January thaw in the works.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Clear brisk, frigid with record lows temperatures. Low: -1 to -20.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold but not as windy. High: 10s.

MONDAY: Cloudy, afternoon/evening snow/mix. High: 30s

TUESDAY: Any light wintry mix ending early, partial clearing. Highs: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High: 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance rain showers. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Period of rain, mild High: 45-52.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, chance for a few showers, cooler. High: 30s.

