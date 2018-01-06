× Multiple men arrested in November Vernon home invasion

VERNON — Police arrested multiple suspects in connection with a home invasion that took place late Friday evening on November 5, 2017.

Officers responded to apartment complex on Spring Street when they received a 911 call of a possible home invasion.

The caller stated that they saw two men dressed in dark clothing attempting to open and enter the first floor apartment.

One officer at the scene saw two cars leaving the area and attempted to stop one of the cars. That car passed the officer and crashed into a large utility box at the intersection of West Main and West Street.

Two people got out from the car and began to run eastward on West Street through a liquor store’s parking lot.

Police were able to catch the driver of the car but the passenger was able to get away. The driver was identified as Jaequan Marquez, 24 of South Windsor.

Marquez was interviewed by police and learned that Marquez, along with a several others, went to Spring Street to try to get money back from someone who sold them a bad car over social media.

Marquez was charged with criminal attempt to commit home invasion, criminal attempt to commit robbery, second degree criminal attempt to commit larceny, fifth degree in the second degree (Stolen car), possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, interfering with police, reckless driving, and evading responsibility from the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

He appeared in court in November.

As of January 3, 2018, five of the six people involved in the incident have been arrested. One additional arrest was pending.

On December 28, 2017, Andrew Mikkelson of South Windsor, Brendan Burke of South Windsor, and Albert Lewis of East Windsor were all arrested.

All three men were arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree. The three of them had a lesser involvement, as they had waited away from the scene and only intended to get involved if things escalated, said police . All three were released on bond and they are scheduled to appear in court on January 9.

On January 3, a Jamal Bulter, 22 of South Windsor, appeared in Manchester court for unrelated charges. Bulter was then taken to the Vernon Police Department and arrested.

Butler was charged with criminal attempt to commit home invasion, criminal attempt to commit robbery in the second degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny in the fifth degree, conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and interfering with police.

Bulter was arraigned in court that same day.