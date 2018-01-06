Old Lyme Igloo draws fans from around the neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD LYME -- Coming in at over ten feet tall and twelve feet wide, this igloo is certainly turning heads in Old Lyme.

Behind the iglool is resident Chris Lequire , who’s built an igloo on his property for the last 5 years.

“People go down the neighborhood and they honk and they stop by and check it out," said Lequire. "Just something to do during the winter time. We’re really kooped up inside and I’m a big kid myself and I just take advantage of the snow.”

Thursday’s storm dumped more then 10 inches to the area, he and his kids went to work soon after.

The roomy inside is even complete with lights, benches and a fireplace.

“I want to see it get bigger. Maybe it will be a castle at the end of the season, we just have to see," said Lequire.