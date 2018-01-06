Worst of the brutal cold over; light snow/mix Monday evening, followed by a big warm up this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We smashed the record low at Bradley Sunday morning with a -9 reading on the thermometer. The previous record, set in 1912, was 1! The good news is this record-breaking arctic chill is behind us and a nice, well-deserved warm up is expected this week as arctic high pressure pushes off the eastern seaboard to our south and east. This southeast push will put us on the back side of the high, helping to funnel in warmer air that will bring our temps up significantly.

By Monday, temps will average in the upper 20's to low 30's, a good 15-20 degrees warmer since the snowstorm last week. However, beware of a band of snow that could dump about an inch or two of accumulation associated with cool front just in time for the Monday evening commute. Near the shore, there could be a little mix or rain, especially during the on-set of this minor wintry precipitation event with this band of snow. This front will continue to push-off shore Monday night allowing for the snow to end by late evening. The timing of the snow will be from approximately 3-4 pm until around 9 pm.

High pressure will deliver sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday and by Thursday our big warm up will commence with temps popping into the 40s with a few rain showers. Temps will likely reach 50 possibly well into the 50s on Friday and early Saturday, but the trade-off for the nice mild temperatures will be periods of rain before a return to colder temperatures arrive Saturday night and Sunday. There could be a few snow showers as that colder air rushes in behind Saturday's rain.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, not nearly as cold. Lows: 5-15 above 0. Wind: Light SW.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for snow late afternoon, lasting into the through the evening hours. High: 28-35.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 30s

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 30s

THURSDAY: Chance for a few showers, milder. High: 40s

FRIDAY: Periods of rain, breezy and mild. High 50s:

SATURDAY: Periods of rain and showers could change to snow and a mix briefly during the evening or at night. Morning highs in the 50s, falling into the 30s throughout the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers, partly sunny. High: 30.

