AAA office, Bridgeport magnet school closed due to burst pipes

PLAINVILLE — The Plainville office of AAA and a Bridgeport magnet school will be closed Monday due to burst pipes.

The week long severe cold has taken its toll on plumbing in homes and offices around the state.

The Plainville AAA and its DMV licensing center will be closed Monday because of a burst pipe and flooding said spokesperson Amy Parmenter. “Licensing services are available at other AAA offices… in Avon, Cromwell, West Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, Waterford and Old Saybrook,” said Parmenter.

The Park City Magnet School will be closed Monday as well according to school officials. Crews are cleaning up after pipes burst over the weekend.