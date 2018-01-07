Apricots Restaurant flooded
FARMINGTON – Firefighters rushed to a Farmington business Saturday morning, after receiving reports of water pouring out of its doors and windows.
That restaurant was Apricots Restaurant and Pub. You might remember the story that we reported first on FOX61 in October, when the popular restaurant closed down suddenly, leaving employees locked out and jobless. Court documents revealed that the restaurant may have been facing financial troubles. However the owner at the time said they were simply closed for renovations and re-branding.
Officials say a pipe on the second floor was pouring out water. They are not sure if yesterday’s incident was weather-related, but the basement was completely full of water, and they said there is extensive damage.