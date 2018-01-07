Brutal Cold today, Warmup on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We absolutely shattered a record low at Bradley today with a -9 reading on the thermometer. The previous record, set in 1912, was 1! Winds subside through the day today with a decent warmup expected as arctic high pressure drives south. This southward push will put us on the back side of the high, helping to funnel in warmer marine air that will bring our temps up significantly.

By Monday, temps will get above the freezing mark. It'll be the first time in 16 days that this has happened anywhere in the state. Beware of a quick hitting snow squall that will dump about an inch or two of slushy accumulation. Near the shore, there could even be some issues with precipitation type, with a mix or rain changing to snow.

By Next Wednesday the warmup will be on. Temps will likely top out near 50 on Friday, at the tradeoff of some rain. While it won't be the nicest day to start the weekend, we will at least get a nice prolonged January thaw.

FORECAST:

MONDAY: Significantly warmer. Chance of Rain/Snow late. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Clouds Clearing. High: 30s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, High 30s

THURSDAY: Rain Developing. High: 40s

FRIDAY: Rain showers. High 50s:

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 30s

