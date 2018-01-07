× Memorial Saturday afternoon for Folly Farm horses

SIMSBURY – 24 horses killed in a Simsbury barn fire will be remembered today by the state’s equestrian community.

That fire happened on December 28th at the 175-acre Folly Farm. The farm is a well-known equestrian training and boarding farm about 10 miles west of Hartford.Investigators say the fire appears to have started in an electrical outlet in the barn.

3 of the horses belonged to private owners and were being boarded at the farm. The other horses were owned by the farm who used them for riding and polo lessons.

The memorial will be held at the Hop Meadow Country Club in Simsbury at 2pm.