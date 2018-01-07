× New Britain police searching for assault, kidnapping suspect; Victim located safe

NEW BRITAIN — Police are looking for a suspect who they say assaulted and physically assaulted a woman Sunday morning.

Police said around 10:40 a.m., callers reported a possible assault and kidnapping in the area of 194 East St. Authorities said callers reported a man grabbed and assaulted a woman, forced her into a black Honda bearing Connecticut registration tag AF37072. The Honda reportedly has dark tinted windows, chrome rims and “V-Tech” written in red lettering on the lower doors. The suspect left the area with the victim.

Police in several area towns attempted to stop the car, but were unable to do so.

Police identified the suspect as Shaquille Marquez, 21, of New Britain. Marquez has an active warrant with a $50,000 bond for violation of conditions of release.

The victim was located safely in New Britain. New Britain Police are being assisted by Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford police departments, the Connecticut State Police and the New Britain State’s Attorney Office.

Anyone who has information about this incident or on the whereabouts of Marquez is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 860-826-3199 or online at NewBritainPolice.org.