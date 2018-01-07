× Police searching for escaped prison inmate in Enfield

ENFIELD — Police are searching for a prison inmate who they think escaped Sunday.

Enfield Police confirmed that they are on the lookout for an unaccounted prisoner in the area. The prisoner was missing from Carl Robinson Correctional Institute, 285 Shaker Rd.

Residents told FOX61 they received an automated phone call about the incident. Authorities said they were looking Jerry Mercado, 25, 5’4′ tall and 137 pounds, believed to be wearing a tan jumpsuit, white t-shirt, and gray sweatshirt. He was last seen around 10:30 am Sunday.

Corrections department officials said around 3:15 p.m., “the facility was placed in lock down after an offender was determined to be unaccounted for during a routine facility count.”

Authorities said, “The offender, identified as Jerry Mercado #389211, age 25, classified as a low risk offender is from Hartford, CT. Mercado last entered the system on 2/26/2016 and was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for Burglary 3rd. “