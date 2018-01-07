× State Police seeking suspect in another robbery in Durham area

DURHAM – Connecticut State Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred this morning in Durham.

As we told you First on FOX61, about 7:30 Sunday morning a man entered the Fas Mart/Valero gas station on Main Street in Durham, showed a knife, and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash.

This comes on the heels of at least two other incidents at convenience stores in Durham and Killingworth. Just two days after Christmas, also in the early morning, a man confronted a victim in the parking lot of the Cloverleaf Gas Station located on Route 81 in Killingworth in what police say was an attempted robbery. A little over an hour later, police believe the same suspect entered Krauszer’s Food Store in Durham, got into a physical altercation with the clerk, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, and then fled in a silver sedan. No one was injured in either incident.

Troopers believe the same man, described as a white male in his 40’s, committed both of those robberies. State police tell FOX61 they suspect the same man may be responsible for Sunday morning’s robbery. Anyone with any information can contact Troop F in Durham: 860-399-2100.