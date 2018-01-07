Waterbury crews work over the weekend to clear streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY-- People around the state are trying to stay warm this weekend.

The city of Waterbury is working to keep people safe on their Monday morning commute into work, by cleaning up the streets from snow.

"I come into work keep the city clean keep it safe and I take pride in that," said Michael Mancini, chief refuse collector.

"There are some un-shoveled sidewalks so we just ask everyone to slow down exercise extreme caution and you'll get there just give yourself a little extra time," said Joe Geary, spokesperson for the city of Waterbury.

Waterbury public schools do plan to reopen on Monday.