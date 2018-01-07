× Woman who took ‘OK To Be White’ notes may plead not guilty

ROCKVILLE — A woman charged with trying to steal the notes of a right-wing commentator giving a speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” may plead not guilty at an upcoming court appearance.

A lawyer for Catherine Gregory says she probably will enter not guilty pleas to attempted larceny and disorderly conduct charges Tuesday at Rockville Superior Court.

The 33-year-old Willimantic resident took papers from a lectern as Gateway Pundit writer Lucian Wintrich prepared to speak last month at the University of Connecticut. Wintrich grabbed her in an attempt to retrieve his notes and was arrested, but a breach of peace charge was later dropped.

Gregory says she has received support from people around the world in “the struggle against racism and fascism.”

Wintrich denies his speech was racist.