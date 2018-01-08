× ‘Boil water’ notice issued for 140 customers in Coventry

COVENTRY — Connecticut Water issued a precautionary boil water notice Monday night for the 140 customers of the South Coventry water system in Coventry.

The water company said, “customers are encouraged to boil their water before consuming because of an issue that caused low water pressure in the water system. Connecticut Water has collected water samples and will have them tested in a state certified laboratory to be sure that no bacteria got into the water during the period of low pressure.”

Connecticut Water said they have several small water systems in Coventry and this notice is only for the South Coventry water system in Coventry.