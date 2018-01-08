CT General Assembly defies Malloy; passes Medicare Savings Program revisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The office of Connecticut's governor says the state's projected revenue from personal income tax collections has risen by more than $900 million.

The estimates include accelerated payments that were made ahead of changes in the federal tax law as well as one-time payments that hedge fund managers had to pay to bring overseas profits back into the United States.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said it's promising news for the state.

Also Monday, the General Assembly passed a measure to restore full Medicare benefits for over 90,000 people who rely on the program for office visits and other procedures. The Medicare Savings Program had been cut by lawmakers late last year to close a deficit.

"We need to make sure, particularly with the little money we have and the financial problems we have in this state that we take care of the people who need our help the most," said State Rep. Themis Klarides, House Republican Leader.

The legislation passed by a super majority in both chambers. The House and Senate is a temporary fix to restore those benefits. The house passed the legislation 130 - 3, the Senate passed 32 - 1.

Malloy hinted at vetoing the legislation last week but didn't make his intentions on the bill's fate clear at a press conference Monday morning.

***Associated Press contributed to this report***