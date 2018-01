WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, New York — According to New York fire officials, 14 people have been injured following an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

According to PIX11, the fire broke out at 775 Riverside Drive. FDNY took to Twitter and said “there are currently 14 non-life-threatening injuries reported at the 4-alarm fire.”

FDNY said there are no critical injuries at this time.

There are currently 14 non-life-threatening injuries reported at the 4-alarm fire, 775 Riverside Dr in Manhattan. There are no critical injuries at this time. #FDNY operations continue pic.twitter.com/D6pBGpjTCi — FDNY (@FDNY) January 8, 2018