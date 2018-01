MANHATTAN — PIX11 says the New York fire department confirms a fire at the roof of Trump Tower.

It’s where the residences and businesses are.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Live pictures courtesy of WNYW.

Trump tower on fire! pic.twitter.com/lUnpkc219J — Susan D. Ball (@SusanSball4) January 8, 2018

#BREAKING @FDNY confirms there is a fire at Trump Tower on the roof of the building, which houses residences and businesses. @PIX11News — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) January 8, 2018