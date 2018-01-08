× Gov. Malloy nominee would be first openly gay state chief justice

HARTFORD — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominee to be Connecticut’s next chief justice would be the first openly gay leader of a state Supreme Court.

The Democratic governor announced Monday that longtime friend and current Associate Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald was his nominee for the court’s highest post. Chief Justice Chase Rogers is retiring next month.

Puerto Rico Chief Justice Maite Oronoz Rodriguez became the first openly gay chief justice in U.S. history in February 2016.

The 51-year-old McDonald has served on the Supreme Court for five years and was nominated by Malloy. Before that, he was general counsel for the governor’s office under Malloy, a state senator from Stamford and corporation counsel for the city of Stamford when Malloy was mayor.

McDonald must be confirmed by the legislature.