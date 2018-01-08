Hartford’s City Council replaced following sexual harassment allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In an 8-1 vote, council members voted in Glendowlyn Thames as the new city council president.

"I appreciate and thank my council colleagues for their confidence in me," says Thames. "I look forward to continuing our work of the next two years."

The vote came as former council president Thomas, "TJ" Clarke came under fire for sexual harassment allegations.

A former aide accused Clarke and others of discrimination and also alleged Clarke sent her several inappropriate text messages about her appearance and sex life.

Monday's vote didn't remove Clarke from the council completely. He will still serve as a council member and says he looks forward to continue serving his community.