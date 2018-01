× Increased police presence at a Meriden high school following online threat

MERIDEN — Parents and students will see an increase in police at Maloney High School in Meriden.

A threat was made against the school, and the suspect was arrested in Virginia in connection with the threat.

Police say the threat wasn’t deemed credible.

It’s unknown what the threat specifically said only that it was made over social media. There’s no suspect information available at this time.