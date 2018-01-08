Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 News At 5
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
Links
HOPE
Entertainment
Contests
Traffic
Weather
27°
27°
Low
27°
High
31°
Tue
14°
38°
Wed
30°
38°
Thu
42°
48°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
January 8 – January 14
Posted 3:12 PM, January 8, 2018, by
Doug Stewart
,
Updated at 03:17PM, January 8, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
January 8 – January 14
Monday, January 8
Mystic Seal Rehab
Popular
Police searching for escaped prison inmate in Enfield
Manchester restaurant murder suspects arraigned
Latest News
Light snow showers tonight; Warm up for the end of the week
FDNY: 14 people injured in apartment fire
January 8 – January 14
Oil truck rolls over in Marlborough
News
Golden Globe nominations to be announced Monday
News
Waterbury man arrested after January shooting in Winsted
News
Eversource gets approval for rate increase
News
Princess Charlotte to attend nursery school in January
News
Woman donates kidney to stranger after seeing Facebook post
News
New London school to be closed through Friday due to water damage
News
Winterfest Hartford officially launches Friday
News
Georgia Dome reduced to rubble after 25 years
Seen On TV
January 1 – January 7
News
Popular seal at Mystic Aquarium fighting serious disease; surgery up next
Sports
Patriots rally behind Gronkowski, edge Steelers 27-24
CT Lottery
2 lottery workers on paid leave following ‘error’ with tickets in CT Super Draw
News
Hartford police detective terminated for using racial slurs during DUI arrest
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.