Man sent to hospital following house fire in Newtown

NEWTOWN — Fire officials say a man has been taken to the hospital for burns after a house fire.

The Sandy Hook fire department responded to the structure fire on Bungalow Terrace. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming out of the door of the small cottage.

The fire started after a spark from the fireplace set a chair on fire. The man tried to get the chair out of the home but instead it became wedged in the door. He was forced to find another way out of the house. His hands were burned on the chair.

The man was taken to Bridgeport Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Fire crews are still at the scene.