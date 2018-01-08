Manhunt underway for mom, boyfriend in death of 4-year-old Michigan girl

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities need the public’s help tracking down a man and woman accused in the death of a four-year-old girl found severely burned, according to WNEM.

Police received a 911 call about 10:43 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 at a home on Greenmeadow Drive, inside the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home Community, for reports of a 4-year-old girl who was unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found family members performing CPR on the child. Police said the girl was suffering from severe burns on her body.

She was taken to Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor by ambulance. The girl was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, officials said.

A medical examiner ruled her death a homicide on Jan. 3. An autopsy found the girl had “multiple traumatic injuries” and “signs of Battered Child Syndrome (multiple injuries, multiple sites, multiple ages),” police said.

The Sumpter Township Police Department said an arrest warrant has been approved by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charging both the child’s mother, 24-year-old Candice Renea Diaz, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Edward Fields with felony murder, murder in the second degree, child abuse and torture.

Fields was also charged as a habitual offender, police said.

The couple are believed to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with the Michigan license plate DTR1854.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team’s 24hr hotline at (313) 234-5656 or the Sumpter Township Police Department at (734) 461-4833 ext. 305.