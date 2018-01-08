Missing Houston journalist found after being spotted under overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Police in Houston said a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting a missing sports journalist underneath a highway overpass.

Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that 29-year-old Courtney Roland was missing and recognized her near Interstate 610 in west Houston.

Responding officers arranged for her to be taken to a hospital for evaluation. She appeared unharmed.

Authorities said additional information will be released later Monday.

Officers began searching for her over the weekend after family members say she texted her roommate about a suspicious man following her. They said Roland later planned to meet up with her roommate but failed to appear.

Roland covers Texas A&M athletics for Rivals, a Yahoo!-owned online publication focusing on college sports.