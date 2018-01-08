Oil truck rolls over in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH — An oil truck rolled over in Marlborough on Monday morning.
South Road was closed due to the crash. The oil truck was making a delivery in the 100 block of South Road late Monday morning.
The oil truck company hired a contractor to clean up the spill after around 500 gallons of oil spilled from the crash delivery truck.
The spill was mostly contained by around noon, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
South Road was closed due to the crash and there was no word on any injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
41.605735 -72.433390