× Oil truck rolls over in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — An oil truck rolled over in Marlborough on Monday morning.

South Road was closed due to the crash. The oil truck was making a delivery in the 100 block of South Road late Monday morning.

The oil truck company hired a contractor to clean up the spill after around 500 gallons of oil spilled from the crash delivery truck.

The spill was mostly contained by around noon, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

MARLBOROUGH CT: @CT_MVFD is on scene of an oil truck roll over in the 100 block of South Rd. @CTDEEPNews is on scene. No reported injuries. Photos are courtesy of #MarlboroughFire pic.twitter.com/wazedhHcGY — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) January 8, 2018

South Road was closed due to the crash and there was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.