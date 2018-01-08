Snow Monday evening; Warm up for the end of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A chilly start to the Monday forecast, but major changes for the warmer are on the way.

With temps getting into the 20s, a weak clipper will pass over later today that will bring a little snow to the region in time for the commute home. At worst, a coating to an inch from this.

Despite the winter weather call for today, things get milder as the week progresses, with highs getting into the upper 30s and lower 40s the next few days, with lots of sun and a little thaw. But why stop there? How about the 50s by the end of the week?

The big warm up ends by the weekend as temps crash, but this week all-in-all , looks to be much much warmer than the frozen couple of weeks we’ve been dealing with.

FORECAST:

MONDAY: Sun to clouds, some snow showers later today. Highs near 30.

TONIGHT: Snow ends, clearing skies. Lows : Mid – Upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs : Low 40s

WEDNESDAY : Sunny. Highs near 40.

THURSDAY : Increasing clouds. Highs : Upper 40s

