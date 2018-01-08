× Trump stands for National Anthem at NCAA game; Alabama player heard saying ‘F— Trump’

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump took the field before Alabama and Georgia face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

Tens of thousands of fans filling the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium greeted Trump with a mixed reaction as ROTC members escorted him onto the field for the national anthem. Trump sang a few words as he stood with his hand over his heart and an American flag pin on his lapel.

Trump has criticized professional football players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice, as well as the NFL itself for allowing it.

Meanwhile, according to Sporting News, one Alabama player — identified as running back Bo Scarbrough — was heard yelling ‘F— Trump’ before the game, Sporting News Tweeted a video of the team apparently walking off the field after pregame warmups.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018