Warmer week ahead but rain making its way for the weekend

After a quick burst of snow Monday night, we can focus on the big story this week…a January thaw!!

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees which is balmy compared to recent days.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with increasing afternoon clouds and highs in the mid to upper 30s. A warm front will move through at night and there’s a slight chance for a light wintry mix or rain in spots.

That will be followed by milder 40s on Thursday and then 50s on Friday with a soaking rain. The combination of rain, melting snow and ice jams could lead to some flooding so that’s something we’ll need to watch closely.

Rain will continue into Saturday and there is a chance as temperatures tumble that rain changes over to a brief period of icing in the afternoon and evening.

As temperatures continue to crash on Sunday, the big warm-up is over. But the break from arctic bitter cold will be nice while it lasts for our heating bill and for us to thaw as well.

FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, milder. High: 35-40.

WEDNESDAY : Increasing clouds. High: Mid-upper 30s. Chance light mix at night.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs : Mid-upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Soaking rain. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain and falling temperatures. Chance for some ice in the afternoon and evening. High: 40s to 30s by afternoon.

