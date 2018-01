Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was involved in an accident on the highway last week during the snowstorm. The person behind me spun out then broad sided me when I slowed down for an oncoming plow. The police eventually came, but all the witnesses except me and the other driver were gone.

I have already received medical attention but am not sure how long the police will take to do there report and what should I be doing to deal with my bills?

Janet R