Berlin town council member ‘deeply regrets’ DUI charge

BERLIN — A town councilor in Berlin is facing drunken driving charges, and according to police records, had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit for driving.

The New Britain Herald reports that 56-year-old JoAnn Angelico-Stetson had a blood-alcohol content of .175 close to 45 minutes after her arrest Saturday.

Police said the Democratic Berlin town councilor was pulled over at around 12:30 a.m. after she failed to signal while making a left turn. Angelico-Stetson has been charged with operating under the influence and failure to use a turn signal.

In a statement Monday, Angelico-Stetson says she “deeply regrets” her actions and accepts “all responsibility and consequences.” She said her work for Berlin will not change due to the “isolated incident.”

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.