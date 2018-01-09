Cold weather warmly welcomed by Cheshire business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESHIRE -- Bill Covitz has been an ice sculptor for 18 years and said his business has been warming up ever since the spell of cold weather gripped Connecticut.

Covitz is the owner of "Ice Matters" which creates custom ice works for parties and corporate events.

While most of us have been struggling in the arctic air, Covitz said the cold has been a comrade.

"It's actually saved us a lot of money," Covitz said. "Our (freezer) compressors run better and everything is smoother."

Covitz said that he and his crew at Ice Matters have even been able to leave the confines of their 20 by 20 freezer/studio and take things outside.

"We can finally see the sunlight," Covitz said. "We usually spend all of our time inside a box basically."

Covitz and his team put on ice carving demonstrations during winter across the state.

On Thursday, January 18th at 5:30 p.m., they will be at the Shoppes at Somerset Square in Glastonbury.

Looking ahead, they will be at the "Fire and Ice Festival" in Putnam on February 10th.